Aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan heading out (photos added)

12:34 PM: Thanks to Larry for the tip. The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan should be in view off West Seattle’s west-facing shore if it’s not already – multiple sources say it’s headed out from Bremerton. It’s been homeported there for two years while getting major work done at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard.

12:51 PM: Thanks to Mark Bauschke Photography for the photos.

This is believed to be a trip for post-maintenance sea trials, so we’re likely to see it pass by again, inbound, relatively soon.