WEEKEND PREVIEW: Third annual West Seattle Ecology Fair

(Wednesday sunset photographed by Tony Tschanz)

Sunsets like that one are a reminder of our region’s beauty mixed with danger, like that posed by wildfires. So what can you do? This Saturday, find out! Originally inspired by Pope Francis‘s environmental encyclical, this is the third year Our Lady of Guadalupe is hosting the West Seattle Ecology Fair, in partnership with other peninsula faith communities and environmental/sustainability organizations. The Eco-Fair is coming up Saturday (September 27) at OLG’s Walmesley Center gym:

Organizations from throughout Puget Sound will be at this fair to answer your questions on what we can do to stabilize our rapidly changing natural world. Our keynote speaker is Nicholas Bond, Emeritus Washington State Climatologist. He will discuss implications of climate change on human health, as well as broader impacts on wildlife in our region, and he will offer ideas of actions we can take. Some exhibitors will be; Beyond Plastic Puget Sound

Climate Reality Project (King Coungy.)

Puget SoundKeeper

Save The Wild Salmon

WA Climate Impacts Group

The keynote presentation is expected at noon. Admission is free; Walmesley Center is on the northeast side of the OLG campus at 35th/Myrtle.