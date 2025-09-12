West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Have you seen Boris the stolen whale?

September 12, 2025 12:46 pm
Whale-watching on Alki is a popular pastime. It’s not usually this kind of whale-watching, though – Marianne is hoping someone will spot Boris the stolen whale:

REWARD: Boris, our beloved whale, has been stolen from our house near Alki. He has very special meaning to our family, so much so he was specifically called out in the paperwork of the sale of the house. Please contact me if you have any information or saw anything. If he returns magically there will be no questions asked, please please please help me find Boris for my children and our family.

No police-report number yet (we’ll add when available). Boris’s home is near 60th/Stevens.

