WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Highland Park incident

12:14 AM: Police are in Highland Park trying to sort out what they’ve described as a “chaotic” scene at a home in the 7900 block of 9th SW. No injuries are reported so far, but they were seeking a white Audi for what was described as “drive-by shooting,” and as we type this, officers briefly pursued what they believed was the car in question, southbound from 16th/Roxbury, but were told to end the pursuit (because the information they were getting at the scene didn’t necessarily merit one). Meantime, one person was detained at the original scene. We’ll follow up on this later in the morning.

12:41 AM: Dispatch just asked whether officers had confirmed gunfire at the scene, and they said they weren’t yet certain.