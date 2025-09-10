READER REPORT: Alki Elementary construction progress

Thanks to Don for the photo taken south and upslope from the new Alki Elementary School, expected to open next school year. Don reports, “Masons are working on exterior wall insulation and brick veneer at the third floor level of the south side. The contractor is using a mobile crane to fly HVAC equipment into the mechanical penthouse through the roof.” The district webpage about the project (which includes a live project-site webcam) hasn’t been updated lately, so we have an inquiry out to see if the project’s still on track. The school students and staff, meantime, have just started their third year at the former Schmitz Park Elementary campus.