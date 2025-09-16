FOLLOWUP: What’s next with the high-school split-lunch controversy

(WSB photo outside SPS HQ, Monday)

Hours after high-school students from all over the city gathered at Seattle Public Schools HQ to protest the plan to split lunch period, West Seattle High School students got word of a three-week reprieve. We noted in earlier reporting that the district had posted an FAQ list which among other things said the deadline for split-lunch implementation was actually October 6, and the message sent to families by WSHS principal Brian Vance says that’s now what they’re aiming for, so they’re staying with one lunch at least until then. Meantime, school board president Gina Topp had told us she expected that tomorrow’s board meeting would include a briefing on the sudden schedule change, and indeed, that’s been added to the agenda, fairly early in the 4:15 pm Wednesday meeting. Nine of the 25 speakers signed up for the public-comment period later in the meeting are listed as planning to address the lunch topic.