FOLLOWUP: High-school students protesting sudden schedule change plan rally at district HQs; School Board president promises ‘listening session’

New developments since we first reported Tuesday on a sudden announcement from Seattle Public Schools that they’ll change multiple high schools’ schedules tomorrow – a week and a half into the new school year – so that all “comprehensive high schools” have two lunch periods (currently most have one). First, the district-wide student walkout that one West Seattle High School student mentioned has become a rally at district headquarters at noon Monday, after students walk out at 11 am. Second, School Board president Gina Topp – who is the West Seattle/South Park rep on the board – answered our original inquiry to her this weekend by saying she doesn’t “have more information than what the district has already shared” but expects a briefing at this Wednesday’s board meeting. Before then, Topp says, “I’ll be holding a listening session for students with some other board directors on Monday, and staff is coordinating one with ASB officers from all the schools.” The district did not answer our question about why the change is happening with the school year under way, nor did they explain the change beyond what was also in the original message to parents:

Seattle Public Schools (SPS) is implementing a two-lunch schedule across all comprehensive high school campuses for the 2025–26 school year. This reflects thoughtful planning to ensure compliance with applicable laws and policies while meeting the needs of students and staff. This change ensures all students have adequate time for seated lunch while meeting Washington state’s required instructional minutes. Additionally, this schedule will support increased and equitable access to school meals, and ensure compliance with staffing, instructional time, and labor contract requirements.

A follow-up message to families, reported here, also cites safety.