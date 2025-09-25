CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle’s new trivia champions

West Seattle has a multitude of options for people who love to play trivia, as evidenced in our Event Calendar and daily highlight lists. One of the peninsula’s dedicated, talented hosts, Will, sent this report and the accompanying photos:

West Seattle has a new trivia champion! 2023 champion team “Good Enough Society” took back the trophy at last night’s 2025 West Seattle Trivia Championship. Hosted by Beveridge Place, with hosts from Beveridge Place, The Good Society, and Talarico’s contributing questions-

Good Enough Society bested teams from 5 other bars to take home the trophy!