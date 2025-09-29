BIZNOTE: Congratulations to West Seattle Autoworks for 15 years!

West Seattle Autoworks (WSB sponsor) is celebrating 15 years in business!

Back in 2010, we opened our doors just as the recession was making its dramatic exit. From that very first day on October 1st, you’ve showered us with your trust and support, and we are so grateful! Through a pandemic and, oh yeah, a 2 ½-YEAR BRIDGE SHUTDOWN, your loyalty kept our shop busy and our team going. While half of small businesses don’t make it to 5 years, we’ve made it to 15! A massive thank you, West Seattle!

Chris, Kacie, Pedro, Michael, Elliott, Alex, Joe, and Nate