WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 37 notes!

(Evening sail tour, photographed by Doug Eglington)

Happy Seafair Weekend! Here’s our Saturday list – mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

GARAGE/YARD SALES: See the newest listings in the WSB Community Forums.

ART ON THE CORNER: Another sale by the local artist who sells her work as a food-bank benefit, 8 am-4 pm, 39th SW/SW Holden in Gatewood. Cash/checks only.

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) leads Saturday 8 am free group runs – go run with them today!

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free 9 am outdoor meditation at Schmitz Preserve Park (5551 SW Admiral Way) – register here.

WEST SEATTLE TAE KWON DO: First August class, 9:30 am at High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW).

INTRODUCTORY WALK: First of two sequential weekly walking events – meeting at the same spot, 47th/Fauntleroy, first at 9:30 am for a flat-terrain 1-mile walk.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: That’s followed immediately by this 10 am walk in which you can participate even if you didn’t take the introductory stroll. Meet at 47th/Fauntleroy.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, Saturdays through October, at Hope Academy in South Delridge (9421 18th SW). Fresh produce, cooked-on-site food, body-care products, more!

MASTER GARDENERS: Got a garden-related question? They’re ready to answer! Saturdays this summer, they’re at The Home Depot (7345 Delridge Way SW), 10 am-2 pm.

SEAFAIR SHIP TOURS: The two US Navy ships that sailed by during the Parade of Ships on Tuesday are open for tours at U.S. Coast Guard Pier 46 downtown, 10 am-4 pm daily through Sunday. Info, rules, maps are here.

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am – free weekly in-person group for writers of all levels. For location info, go here.’

WEST SEATTLE’S ONLY SPRAYPARK: Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) continues daily operations today, 11 am-8 pm.

ALKI HISTORY WALKING TOUR: Southwest Seattle Historical Society leads this tour at 11 am – preregistration required.

FAMILY READING TIME: At Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW)

WADING POOLS: City-run wading pools scheduled to be open in West Seattle today are Lincoln Park (12 pm-7 pm) and Hiawatha (12 pm-5:30 pm).

COLMAN POOL: 12-7 pm swim sessions at Lincoln Park‘s heated saltwater pool (on the shore, 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: Explore the present and past at the home of West Seattle history, open for your visit, noon-2 pm (closing two hours earlier than usual today) – see the new exhibit about Seattle Teriyaki! (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

POKEMON POP-UP: Play! Trade! Buy! Three hours of fun at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), noon-3 pm. Coloring contest and face-painting too.

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

MAKE MUSHROOMS WITH POTTERINGS: Still room when we checked! 1 pm at the Potterings studio (3400 Harbor SW) – register here.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: On the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus:

The Northwest Wine Academy Tasting Room, Wine Bar, and Retail Store are open Thursday-Saturday from 1-6 pm. Come taste and purchase our student-produced wine! The Northwest Wine Academy features a large tasting room and retail store. While tasting one of our current releases, you can request a tour of our barrel room and bottling area. Come support our student winemakers and join us for a student tasting.

BIKES, BANDS, BEER: Peace Peloton invites everyone – riding or not – to the afterparty for the Summit to Sound bike ride, 3-10 pm at Seacrest Park (1660 Harbor SW).

FREE MASSAGE: Walk into Nepenthe (9447 35th SW) 3-5 pm for short, specific free massage.

ALSO AT NEPENTHE: Summer mini-market starting at 3 pm!

BLUE ANGELS: Again today, the US Navy aerobatic team is scheduled to be up once for the Seafair Weekend Air Show approximately 3:35 pm-4:40 pm (and always subject to change). You might see the occasional flyby in this area after the Boeing Field takeoff.

ARTIST RECEPTION AT ALKI ARTS: 5-7 pm, opening reception for “Dreaming in Color.“ (6030 California SW)

CIRCLE OF SONGS: Music, unplugged! 6-8 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), no cover, all ages.

DUB SEA FISH STICKS: Last home game is sold out!

LISTENING PARTY & LIVE PERFORMANCE: 7s at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW) for listening party and live performance, 7 pm, free, all ages.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK:Hip-hop, R&B, beatboxing, 8 pm (doors at 7), catch Ascended Reality, Beatbox Panda, B5 Guitar, Millie Melodies. $10/door. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

LIVE AT LARRY’S TAVERN: Go see The Lumberjax, ’80s music, 8-11 pm. (3405 California SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: Saturday spinning starts at 9 pm – tonight it’s DJ Alice Camille at Revelry Room. (4547 California SW).

SATURDAY NIGHT SK8 PARTY: 9 pm-midnight with rotating DJ Josh and DJ NightMere, 21+, at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW, White Center).

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: For Saturday night singers, there’s 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

