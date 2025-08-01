VIDEO: Grand-opening party for new South Delridge building The Keystone

On the South Delridge site where an auto shop once stood, and where a self-storage building was once proposed, The Keystone is about to open, with 74 apartments and ground-floor commercial space. Development partners STS Construction Services (WSB sponsor) and Housing Diversity Corporation held a small rooftop grand-opening party Thursday afternoon.

Even on a partly cloudy afternoon, the roof offered a peek view of Puget Sound and The Olympics to the west:

STS’s Craig Haveson expressed pride that The Keystone is finishing ahead of schedule and under budget, among other achievements, including transformation of its corner:

The building at 9201 Delridge Way SW is across the street from The Livingstone, which holds STS’s headquarters, and The Bluestone, also built by STS. Its partnership with Housing Diversity, meantime, is also constructing The Junction’s biggest current project, at 4448 California SW. But right now, the spotlight is on The Keystone, and HDC’s Brad Padden had a few words too:

Financing was key in these challenging times to getting the project going, and part of it – as explained when we covered The Keystone’s groundbreaking – was provided by Citizen Mint, whose Josh Hile was there to celebrate too.

(The food mentioned at the end of the clip was catered by West Seattle’s own Falafel Salam.) Several units were open for self-guided tours. 65 of The Keystone’s 74 units are one-bedrooms:

If you’re looking for a different apartment experience, check out the loft units:

(The Keystone was designed by architects Atelier Drome.) In addition to the one-bedrooms, The Keystone has six 2-bedroom units and three small-efficiency dwelling units (aka microstudios). 15 of its units are rent-restricted via the city Multifamily Tax Exemption program (there are income requirements to qualify for those). According to the print brochure circulated at the building, one-bedroom apartment rents start at $1,369.

The building’s ground-floor commercial spaces, totaling about 4,000 sf, are still in search of tenants; here’s the flyer.