HAPPENING NOW: Seafair Parade of Ships, as seen from West Seattle’s shore

12:21 PM: We’re on Duwamish Head, near Luna/Anchor Park, as the Seafair Parade of Ships fleet approaches West Seattle’s shore, where the participating ships will turn eastward in Elliott Bay to “parade” past the downtown waterfront. Leading the way, as announced by the U.S. Navy this morning, is the amphibious-transport-dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25), followed by the guided-missile destroyer USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), and U.S. Coast Guard ships we’ll ID as they come into view. SFD fireboat Leschi is headed westward in the bay to meet them, as usual.

12:49 PM: The ships, led by Leschi with a festive spray show, are passing Duwamish Head now.