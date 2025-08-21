WEST SEATTLE ENCAMPMENTS: Puget Ridge, Fauntleroy Park

Information from readers led us to inquire with the city’s Unified Care Team about two West Seattle encampments:

PUGET RIDGE: The reader photo above shows 21st SW just north of SW Myrtle [map], along the west side of the Sanislo Elementary campus (not in view because of a tangle of overgrowth). The reader who sent it expressed concern that the encampment is “growing” and seemingly unaddressed though school starts in less than two weeks. We asked UCT spokesperson Kate Jacobs if the site is on the city’s radar. Her reply: “Parking enforcement officers have visited the site and are scheduled to return this week to take appropriate next steps. Specific actions will depend on circumstances at that time. While parking ordinances apply equally to all vehicles, state and federal laws provide additional protection for people living in them.” We just went by the site before publishing this story, and two Parking Enforcement vehicles are in fact there now.

FAUNTLEROY PARK: Fires in the park have been among longrunning issues of concern to neighboring residents (from the park’s south/Arbor Heights side), who told us that notices were up for city action this past Monday. We asked Jacobs about that too, and she said, “The Unified Care Team completed a resolution at Fauntleroy Park on August 18. Outreach workers are connecting the two individuals who were residing at the site with case managers to support their transition to permanent housing.”