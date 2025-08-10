Remembering Janice (Mary) Fitterer, 1947-2025

Family and friends are remembering Janice Fitterer, known as Mary, and sharing this remembrance with the community:

Janice Marie “Mary” Fitterer (Ivey) was born at the Bremerton Naval Hospital in Bremerton, WA on July 31st, 1947 to Cecil White Ivey and Iris Ione Ivey (Stanton). She is predeceased by her brother Bill (Barb) and brother Joe (Pam). She is survived by sister Cecille (Steve d. 2015) and brothers Jim (Beverly) and John as well as numerous nephews and nieces.

Mary was predeceased by her oldest son Christian Cameron (d. 1995) and is survived by her sons Zane (Claire, Grace, and Bedford) and Aaron (Lacey, Christian George, Abigail, Gage, and Tate)

Mary graduated from Lincoln High School in 1965 and married Richard Fitterer in 1969. Richard and Mary raised their family in Moses Lake, WA. While in Moses Lake, Mary was influential in the arts and city beautification projects – as well as spearheading such initiatives as the concrete/paver replacement project. She spent several years on the Parks and Recreation Commission. Mary was an influential figure with the Big Bend Manta Rays Swim Club and a partner in developing what would become the St Rose of Lima School Auction. Mary left for world travels from Moses Lake in 1997. She visited Italy, France, Mexico and many parts between. Being raised in a Navy family, travel was always a big part of her life. We are grateful she was able to see as much of the world and art history as she did.

Mary was called to be with her Beloved Son Christian, her parents, and siblings on August 3rd, 2025. Anointing was performed by Fr. Jose Maldanado of St Patrick’s Parish, Pasco, WA. There will be no services. Any remembrances should be made in her honor to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America www.alzfdn.org/donate