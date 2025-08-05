HAPPENING NOW: Night Out 2025 in West Seattle

5:47 PM: Whether on a waste bin, A-board, repurposed construction sign, whatever’s handy, that’s the sign of the night. Be mindful of more than 200 authorized street closures for Night Out 2025 neighborhood parties, through about 9 tonight. We’re out visiting a few but would also love to add your photos – westseattleblog@gmail.com or text to 206-293-6302. First one in – Alyson on Angeline Street says they’re aiming for a waste-free block party:

6:20 PM: Just visited Rosalie‘s neighborhood east of West Seattle High School.

They’re playing games as well as putting together a potluck. And this might be tonight’s only block party with bees!

One neighbor is a beekeeper, and others, Rosalie included, have gardens the bees adore. Here’s the neighborhood group photo:

7 PM: It’s a Night Out tradition to visit JoDean‘s neighborhood in Arbor Heights:

Quiet neighborhood, so not much has changed since last Night Out:

They’re just enjoying a potluck and hanging out in the street.

7:06 PM: From WSB contributor Jason Grotelueschen, who’s also made some stops – pic of the night, a “foam party” for kids at the White Center gathering at Steve Cox Memorial Park:

More stops ahead.