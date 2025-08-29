FOLLOWUP: Fairmount Avenue reopens under Admiral Way Bridge after 13-month closure

Thanks for the tip. One week after SDOT told us they expected to reopen Fairmount Avenue beneath the Admiral Way Bridge before the holiday weekend – marking the completion of most work on the project to strengthen and preserve the bridge – they’ve done just that. Above are the SDOT “before and after” photos from beneath the bridge. The project page goes into details of what they’ve done during the construction closure. Fairmount has been closed to all traffic – including bicyclists, walkers, and runners – since July of last year. The topside was originally scheduled to have some full closures during the project, but SDOT found a way to avoid that.