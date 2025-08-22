FOLLOWUP: Admiral Way Bridge work to be ‘mostly done’ within a week, SDOT says

(WSB photo, July 2024)

Quick update from SDOT on the Admiral Way Bridges work, one week after our previous update – spokesperson Mariam Ali messaged us this morning to say, “Just wanted to give you a heads up that we should be mostly done with this project by Labor Day.” Does that include Fairmount Avenue reopening beneath the bridge? She said yes. As our photo above shows, the original projection for that reopening was six months ago; SDOT says scope expansion, such as added painting, stretched out the timeline for the project.