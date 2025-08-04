UPDATE: Fire at Camp Second Chance, West Seattle’s only tiny-home village

5:57 PM: SFD has a ‘fire in building” response headed to 9701 Myers Way South [map] on the southeast edge of West Seattle, site of Camp Second Chance. One of the tiny homes there is reported to be on fire, with one person reported injured. As of last week, 85 people were reported to be living in the tiny homes at CSC, which is West Seattle’s only city-authorized tiny-home village.

6:01 PM: Firefighters just told dispatch that the fire is mostly out thanks to other residents using fire extinguishers (which each unit is required to have). The injured person is reported to be out of the burned tiny home. … The incident commander is already dismissing a few of the responding units.

6:04 PM: Firefighters report that the fire was only a “contents” fire and did not burn the actual 12’x8′ structure. The injured person, meantime, is described as a man about 40 years old.