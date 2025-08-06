ELECTION 2025: In second round of results, Seattle city challengers widen leads

King County Elections has released the second round of results from Tuesday’s primary. The major news: The challengers in three of the four Seattle city races with incumbents have widened their leads. In those three races:

SEATTLE MAYOR: Katie Wilson‘s one-point initial lead over Bruce Harrell* has grown to five points, 48% to 43%.

SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL CITYWIDE POSITION 9 Dionne Foster‘s 15-point initial lead over Sara Nelson* has grown to 18 points, 56% to 38%

SEATTLE CITY ATTORNEY: Erika Evans‘s initial 14-point lead over Ann Davison* has grown to 17 points, 53% to 36%

In other races:

SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL CITYWIDE POSITION 8: Alexis Mercedes Rinck* has increased her share of the vote to 77%.

KING COUNTY EXECUTIVE: County Council President Girmay Zahilay has increased his lead over County Councilmember Claudia Balducci by two points, 42% to 30%.

These represent just under 22 percent of county voters’ ballots, three percent more than the first round; so far the county has received 28 percent of voters’ ballots. Next round of results, Thursday afternoon.