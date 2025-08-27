COUNTDOWN: See the map and artist guide for 2025’s West Seattle Art Tour, 3 1/2 weeks away!

Another big fall event is approaching – and tonight you can preview which artists and locations you’ll be able to meet and visit during the (free!) West Seattle Art Tour on Saturday and Sunday, September 20 and 21. Here’s the update:

Maps and Artist Gallery are Live for the West Seattle Art Tour

The West Seattle Art Tour is pleased to announce that this year’s map and artist guide are live! Peruse the artist guide, get to know more than 50 local artists, and plan your route ahead of the September 20-21 Tour! This year’s tour information includes a printable map, an interactive online map, and artist profiles to help guests plot their own adventure across the West Seattle peninsula.

The West Seattle Art Tour is a free, self-guided tour that showcases a unique array of art created by exceptional West Seattle artists in the spaces where artists create, live, teach, and work. This year, sites will be open for two days, allowing more time for visitors to see all of the locations.

Not sure where to start planning your Tour? During the September 11 West Seattle Art Walk, Viscon Cellars is hosting the Tour’s Preview Night, where a sampling of art from every site and medium will be on display, with many of the artists on hand. Stop by Viscon Cellars (5910 California Ave SW) during the Art Walk or tasting room hours on Friday 9/12 and Saturday 9/13, enjoy the artwork, and pick up a copy of the print map.

The West Seattle Art Tour is organized by local artists and art lovers with support from West Seattle Art Walk as well as community sponsorship from West Seattle Blog, Viscon Cellars, and Alki Arts.