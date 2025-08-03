Blue Angels finale, Sundays in the Alley, Makers’ Market on Alki, more on our West Seattle list

(Saturday photo by David Hutchinson)

Good morning! Last day of Seafair Festival weekend, so the Blue Angels make one more appearance on our daily list, otherwise mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ART ON THE CORNER: Another sale by the local artist who sells her work as a food-bank benefit, 8 am-3 pm today, south side of 39th SW/SW Holden in Gatewood. Cash/checks only.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: This week’s 9 am Sunday Funday run leaves from Hagosa’s House (4800 Delridge Way SW).

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: Meet up with other players – all levels – 9:30-11:30 am at The Missing Piece. (35th/Roxbury)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Find the market on California between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, the heart of summer produce season (stone fruit, berries, cherries, salad greens), plus lots of baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, prepared foods, condiments, flowers, more.

MASTER GARDENERS: They’re at the market today, also 10 am-2 pm, if you have a garden question/challenge/etc. that would benefit from expert advice.

SUNDAYS IN THE ALLEY: While you’re in The Junction, detour to the alley behind Carmilia’s boutique (4528 California SW) for food, music, and fun, 10 am-3 pm.

SEAFAIR SHIP TOURS: The two US Navy ships that sailed by during the Parade of Ships on Tuesday are open for tours at U.S. Coast Guard Pier 46 downtown, 10 am-4 pm, final day today. Info, rules, maps are here.

FREE NIA CLASS: 10:30 am, first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Sanctuary/Studio (3618 SW Alaska)

MAKERS’ ART MARKET AT ALKI: 11 am-5 pm, artists, crafters, other makers selling their creations, near the Bathhouse (2701 Alki SW). See our calendar listing for the lineup, as announced by organizers.

SPRAYPARK SEASON CONTINUES: Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open every day, 11 am-8 pm.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESISTS: Sunday signholding in The Junction (California/Alaska), 11:30 am-1:30 pm.

COLMAN POOL: The heated salt-water outdoor pool at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open today as its 7-day-a-week season continues, noon-7 pm, with four hour-and-a-half swim sessions, each half lap swimming and half open swim – see the schedule here.

WADING POOLS: Also at Lincoln Park, the wading pool is expected to be open, as is the EC Hughes wading pool (2805 SW Holden) – hours for both today are noon-7 pm.

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: No more tours this year (as explained here).

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: Enjoy your summery Sunday afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

WEST SEATTLE MODERN CLASSIC BOOK CLUB: Monthly gathering at 3 pm, Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW), “Portnoy’s Complaint” is the book this time.

BLUE ANGELS: One last time today, the US Navy aerobatic team is scheduled to be up once for the Seafair Weekend Air Show approximately 3:35 pm-4:40 pm (and always subject to change – Saturday’s takeoff was at 3:50 pm). You might see the occasional flyby in this area after the Boeing Field takeoff.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Sunday night music provided by the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW) – 8-10 pm.

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that we could feature on the WSB community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!