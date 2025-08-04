BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Transition time for first West Seattle drugstore to convert to CVS

Crews are changing the signage on the facade of the 5217 California SW Rite Aid, first of three West Seattle drugstores set to be taken over by CVS over the next several weeks. What was a “CVS Pharmacy coming soon” banner on the left side now says “open during remodel,” and CVS-branded signs are on the posts in the parking lot too. The other two local stores that will convert to CVS are the Admiral and Jefferson Square Bartell Drugs; the Rite Aid in Westwood Village is currently scheduled to simply close. Meantime, as we reported over the weekend, same industry though different company – Walgreens has announced it’s shutting down the store at 9456 16th SW on September 5.