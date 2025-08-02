FOLLOWUP: Walgreens announces it’s closing South Delridge store, a month after site was listed for sale

Almost a month ago, we reported that the 9456 16th SW site of West Seattle’s southernmost Walgreens store was for sale. Now, the company is announcing the store will close as of September 10. The company didn’t answer our request for comment on the store’s status after we found the “for sale” listing, but we’ve received two tips today (thank you!) about the closure announcement online and in postal mail sent to customers (image below is an excerpt from that):

This is the second standalone drugstore closure coming up in south West Seattle; the Westwood Village Rite Aid is due to close in late August (while the three other local Rite Aid and RA-owned Bartell stores are converting to CVS).