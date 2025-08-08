ACROSS THE BAY: Tribute to Ichiro in lights

If you have a view across Elliott Bay toward the downtown skyline, you might be able to see this – from a Mariners advisory:

In celebration of Ichiro Hall of Fame Weekend at T-Mobile Park, the Russell Investments Center in Downtown Seattle will display Ichiro’s number 51 by illuminating the building’s windows after sunset tonight (8:30 pm).

The “51” will be visible from the western side of the building facing the Puget Sound and Seattle Waterfront.

Additionally, multiple buildings in Downtown Seattle will participate by coloring their exterior lights blue.

Ichiro’s No. 51 will be retired by the Mariners in a special pregame (6:00 pm) ceremony on Saturday, August 10 prior to a 6:40 pm first pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Mariners will celebrate Ichiro all weekend, with festivities throughout the ballpark on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Fans can learn more about Ichiro HOF Weekend events at Mariners.com/Ichiro.