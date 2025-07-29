WEST SEATTLE HISTORY: See a century-old relic from Lincoln Park’s lagoon pool

(Mark Sears shoveled away enough sand for a good look at what’s left of the wooden pipe)
Story by Judy Pickens
Photos by Tom Trulin
Special to West Seattle Blog
In 1925, the city created the first swimming pool in Lincoln Park by enlarging a small lagoon on Point Williams. Affectionately called “the mud hole” by some, the lagoon pool served waders, swimmer, and divers until construction began on Colman Pool, which opened at the point in 1941.
The ingenious feature of the first pool was the pipe used to fill and drain it. Mark Sears maintained Colman Pool for 43 years and thought he knew every feature of the area. While walking the beach during a -2’ tide in mid-July, however, he discovered a segment of the original pipe.
The relic consists of the bottom seven wooden staves of the pipe. Each stave (likely cedar) is 1 3/4” thick and 3 1/4” wide. Mark also saw evidence of rusting iron, which could have been from the hoops that held the tongue-and-groove staves in place.
Longtime Fauntleroy resident Morey Skaret lifeguarded at the pool just prior to World War II and in his book, “Morey’s Bench,” described how the system worked:
The pipe was two or three feet in diameter and had a gate valve with a screen filter. The incoming tide would send water through the pipe to fill the pool and gravity would empty it when the tide went out. All we had to so was open and close that gate valve. We changed the water about every four days and used a chemical test to tell us when it was time.
I remember turning the wheel to open the gate valve at low tide and watching the water rush out. As the tide came in, the pool would fill in about three hours and the screen would trap sizable debris. It let in small fish, though, and shiners and candlefish would swim around along with everyone else!
