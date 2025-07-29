WEST SEATTLE HISTORY: See a century-old relic from Lincoln Park’s lagoon pool

(Mark Sears shoveled away enough sand for a good look at what’s left of the wooden pipe)

Story by Judy Pickens

Photos by Tom Trulin

Special to West Seattle Blog

In 1925, the city created the first swimming pool in Lincoln Park by enlarging a small lagoon on Point Williams. Affectionately called “the mud hole” by some, the lagoon pool served waders, swimmer, and divers until construction began on Colman Pool, which opened at the point in 1941.

The ingenious feature of the first pool was the pipe used to fill and drain it. Mark Sears maintained Colman Pool for 43 years and thought he knew every feature of the area. While walking the beach during a -2’ tide in mid-July, however, he discovered a segment of the original pipe.

The relic consists of the bottom seven wooden staves of the pipe. Each stave (likely cedar) is 1 3/4” thick and 3 1/4” wide. Mark also saw evidence of rusting iron, which could have been from the hoops that held the tongue-and-groove staves in place.

Longtime Fauntleroy resident Morey Skaret lifeguarded at the pool just prior to World War II and in his book, “Morey’s Bench,” described how the system worked: