FOLLOWUP: Plan to move programs from former Roxhill building goes to School Board on Wednesday

Four weeks ago, we reported on Seattle Public Schools‘ plan to move two programs out of the former Roxhill Elementary building – now known as the “Roxhill Annex” – at 30th/Roxbury. At the time, the district wasn’t saying what the next step was, though it appeared to be moving quickly toward new homes in the coming school year for the two major programs that have been housed in the building for seven years. Now, the plan is going to the School Board. The agenda for a special board meeting tomorrow (Wednesday, July 30) has this item: “Approval of instructional site relocations for Interagency Academy and the BRIDGES Program from the Roxhill Annex.” It shines a little more light into this. First, it suggests that “safety” is the main reason for proposing the move, without elaborating. Second, it changes the plan for one program – Interagency Academy’s Southwest program is now to be moved to Southwest Youth and Family Services (4555 Delridge Way SW), which has housed Interagency students before, instead of the Columbia City location the district mentioned in June. BRIDGES, though, is still to be moved to the Chief Sealth International High School campus (2600 SW Thistle), which some have said is not appropriate because the program serves young adults past high-school age. Finally, the agenda document has a bit of updated information about the Roxhill building’s fate – it says, “The site is being evaluated for continued use for instructional purposes and is not recommended for closure at this time.” Tomorrow’s board meeting – which also includes the latest on the superintendent search – starts at 4:30 pm; the agenda explains how to watch, either in person or online/cable.