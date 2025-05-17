WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 31 notes!

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s your list of West Seattle happenings – mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION CLEANUP: Start signing up at Mission Cantina (2325 California SW) at 8:30 am to find out how you can be part of the 9 am-noon cleanup; don’t worry if you can’t stay all three hours, whatever time you can give is perfect!

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) at 8 am for the free weekly group run. (And congratulate WSR on their “Business of the Year” Westside Award!)

MURAL PAINTING: 9 am-3 pm, community help is invited as a mural is painted on a breezeway at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) – details in our preview.

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free community meditation, 9 am at Inner Alchemy‘s sanctuary/studio (3618 SW Alaska).

WEST DUWAMISH GREENBELT HIKE: Free guided hike! Meet at 9:30 am at the Arboretum on the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

REPAIR EVENT: Got something that needs fixing? First-come first-served event 9:30 am-12:30 pm at Steve Cox Memorial Park Fieldhouse (1321 SW 102nd, White Center).

INTRODUCTORY WALK: First of two sequential weekly walking events – meeting at the same spot, 47th/Fauntleroy, first at 9:30 am for a flat-terrain 1-mile walk.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: The second event is this walk in which you can participate regardless of whether you were on the introductory stroll. Meet at 47th/Fauntleroy.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: First day of the year! 10 am-2 pm, Saturdays through October, at Hope Academy (9421 18th SW). Here’s our preview.

MASTER GARDENERS: They’re out again in the community, ready to answer your questions! Saturdays this spring and summer, they’re at The Home Depot (7345 Delridge Way SW), 10 am-2 pm.

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Jon Wall performs uke and harmonica music.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am – “This is a free, weekly, in-person active writing group grounded in the Amherst Writers and Artists method. It is a safe, critique-free space. Writers of all levels welcome, 16 and up.” Our calendar listing has location and RSVP info.

THE CREATIVE BLEND: Meetup with Tamika Jamison to talk coffee and creativity, books and brews, 10:30 am at Dubsea Coffee (9910 8th SW).

FAMILY STORY TIME: Canceled at High Point Library this week.

PEONY FESTIVAL: 11 am-4 pm both days this weekend at the Seattle Chinese Garden (north end of South Seattle College campus, 6000 16th SW) – performances today only; our calendar listing has the schedule link.

FAMILY READING TIME: At Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE 5K PACKET PICKUP: Registered for tomorrow’s big run/walk before this past Thursday? You can pick up your packet/bib between noon and 5 pm today at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor).

SECOND WEEKEND FOR COLMAN POOL: The heated salt-water outdoor pool at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open today to start the second of six preseason weekends, noon-7 pm, with four hour-and-a-half swim sessions, each half lap swimming and half open swim – see the schedule here.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: Explore the present and past at the home of West Seattle history, open for your visit, noon-4 pm – see the newest exhibit, about the West Duwamish Greenbelt! (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER OPEN: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

DISASTERS DON’T WAIT! That’s why you should spend a little time today exploring preparedness at a free Ready Freddy Prep Party, 1 pm at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW).

PET-A-PUP: Meet adoptable German Shepherd puppies at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 2-5 pm.

VINTAGE CLOTHING POP-UP: 2-5:30 pm, vintage-clothing pop-up at The Locöl Kitchen & Bar (7902 35th SW) with Holly Main Vintage.

FREE MASSAGE: Walk into Nepenthe (9447 35th SW) 3-5 pm for short, specific free massage.

BASEBALL: West Seattle HS plays Ballard for the Metro League championship at 4 pm, Steve Cox Memorial Park (1321 SW 102nd).

LIVE AT C & P COFFEE: 6-8 pm, Roo Forrest & Friends perform, no cover, all ages, at C & P (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

MOONGIRL AT ALKI ARTS: Intimate concert with Moongirl, 6-8 pm in the gallery, donation at the door. (6032 California SW)

MASSY FERGUSON LIVE AT EASY STREET: 7 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), free, all ages.

REVELRY ROOM DJ: Saturday spinning starts at 9 pm – tonight it’s DJ Topspin at Revelry Room. (4547 California SW).

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Saturday night singing, 10 pm at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

