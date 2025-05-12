RETURNING: Delridge Farmers’ Market back on Saturdays starting this weekend

(WSB file photo)

Starting this weekend, you’ll have two options for farm-fresh produce and delicious fresh-made food every weekend in West Seattle. The Delridge Farmers’ Market, presented by African Community Housing & Development, reopens Saturday (May 17), 10 am-2 pm, on the grounds of Hope Academy (9421 18th SW) in South Delridge. Here’s the official announcement:

Dust off your reusable totes and mark your calendars: the Delridge Farmers Market is back with more vendors, an array of culturally rich foods, handcrafted goods, and community-driven initiatives. Kicking off its 2025 season on Saturday, May 17, this beloved community hub will run every Saturday from 10 AM to 2 PM until the end of October at 9421 18th Ave SW.

Hosted by African Community Housing & Development (ACHD), the Delridge Farmers Market is a celebration of culture, community, and culinary creativity. As one of Seattle’s most culturally diverse markets, it offers a platform where local entrepreneurs with global perspectives share foods and goods that reflect the rich tapestry of our city’s diversity.

What’s Fresh This Season?

Expect a blend of global flavors and handmade crafts at the Delridge Farmers Market — from Afella Jollof’s authentic Senegambian dishes like jollof rice and goat dibi to Queen Sugar Baking Company’s irresistible Southern comfort treats. This season, the market proudly welcomes two new regenerative farms to its roster: Coyote Run Farms of Woodinville and Bahati Farm of Kent, expanding access to fresh, locally grown produce.

But the Delridge Farmers Market is about more than just good food and handmade goods — it’s a hub for holistic community care. Each market serves as a one-stop shop for health and wellness needs, offering free services for the public like acupuncture, massage, or vaccinations, along with essential basic needs like diapers and dental hygiene kits to support neighbors’ well-being. Here, shopping local isn’t just a transaction — it’s a way to uplift the entire community.

Food Access for All

The Delridge Farmers Market is dedicated to making fresh, culturally relevant food accessible to the community. To support this mission, the market offers unlimited SNAP-EBT Market Match, Fresh Bucks, and WIC and Senior FMNP benefits. In addition, every youth under 18 receives a free $5 ACHD Youth Bucks voucher, helping them build healthy spending habits from an early age.

The Delridge Farmers Market proudly sources local produce from its farmer vendors to distribute free of charge, giving away more than 50 bags of high-quality vegetables at each market. To further support farmers and reduce food waste, the market also purchases unsold produce at the end of the day, ensuring guaranteed sales for vendors. This produce is then donated to local community organizations or brought back to ACHD’s offices to be shared with clients in need.

More Than a Market

Beyond the stalls, the Delridge Farmers Market pulses with life — serving as a hub where community connections thrive. Organizations like Pongo Poetry Project and Art is Not a Privilege set up alongside vendors, offering engaging youth activities and facilitating deeper connections at each market day. Nonprofits collaborate to share program information, highlight local initiatives, and provide engaging activities that foster a sense of belonging. The market is more than a place to shop — it’s where stories are shared, friendships are formed, and the community truly comes alive.