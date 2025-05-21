WEST SEATTLE HISTORY: Alki Point Lighthouse tours returning; Admiral District tours starting

Two recurring tours offer you the chance to learn about West Seattle history:

(WSB file photo)

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: The free tours led by the US Coast Guard Auxiliary are returning on Sundays starting this weekend. No reservations – first come, first served, with the site open for tours starting at 1 pm and the last tour starting at 3:45 pm. These will continue every Sunday through Labor Day weekend, except for July 27 and August 3.

ADMIRAL DISTRICT TOURS: New two-hour, 1 1/2-mile Admiral walking tours have just been announced by the Southwest Seattle Historical Society, whose Alki walking tours have been popular. They’re offering four this summer, 10 am-noon Saturdays, June 21, July 26, August 16, and September 20. Go here for more details and registration.