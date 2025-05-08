Three reader reports from Lincoln Park

Thanks to the three readers who sent photos and info about three Lincoln Park sightings, starting with tree trouble:

Huge fallen oak tree limb on the north stairs at Lincoln Park, the ones that were recently closed for the stair maintenance

From another reader, this sighting of what appears to be a poisonous weed:

Sharing a safety alert: there is a lot of poison hemlock growing in Lincoln Park between the south playfield and south restroom. The one by the restroom (NW corner) would be especially easy for a small child or a dog to snag a piece of and eat. The bigger patch (south of field, north of the concrete) is also very exposed. I’ve alerted Parks and King County noxious weeds department but unsure how quickly these will be addressed so thought you may want to post a warning.

Here’s a closer look at, and more information about, this plant.

Finally, from Dawn, who spotted this on the shore:

Panels coming down at Colman.

As we reported a month ago, Saturday is the first preseason-weekend day for the only city-owned outdoor salt-water swimming facility, Colman Pool, but you’ll see activity there tomorrow too (Friday, May 9, 6:20 pm) as the West Seattle Water Polo team hosts a home game!