SPORTS: Winning season for West Seattle Water Polo, and two ways to show support

(Photos by Will Pyfer)

It’s a winning season for one of our area’s newest high-school sports! We first mentioned West Seattle Water Polo – open to players from other schools too, not just WSHS – when players came to a meeting to ask then-School Board director Leslie Harris for district acceptance. This is now the team’s second season! Here’s the update we received, including two ways to support them – as a spectator and/or donor:

WSHS Girls Water Polo is having a winning season with a league record of 5-1, logging wins again Ingraham, Roosevelt, Shorecrest and Newport and is on pace to qualify for the Division 2 State Championship Tournament in Puyallup the third weekend in May. Sadly, the team had their first loss of the season in a heartbreakingly close 8-9 game against Mercer Island on Friday, April 25th at Medgar Evers Pool.

The team will host its first home game in West Seattle versus Bellevue at Colman Pool on May 16th at 6:20pm. Bellevue will bring both varsity and JV teams, so there will be water polo to watch from 6:20-8 pm. This Friday, the varsity team will host Roosevelt at Medgar Evers at 8:50 pm and then on Saturday the JV squad will head down to Tacoma for a full-day tournament at Silas High School.

Earlier this year, the girls held a successful Tread-a-Thon fundraiser (thanks to all our supporters) and jumped right in to a busy season, consisting of 14 games, 3 one-day tournaments, and at least 1 multi-day tournament.

The team has set up an ongoing online auction with the goal of making the team more affordable. Supporters can join the auction to bid on gift cards donated by local businesses at: paybee.io/@wswaterpolo@3