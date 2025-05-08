More spotlight items, plus other notes for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2025 this Saturday

Time for another quick look ahead to West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day (570+ registered sales) this Saturday! More photos from sellers, showing their spotlight items:

That’s “a Western show saddle with hand-carved leather and sterling silver accents” and it will be at Sale #279. Or how about a classic camera?

You’ll find that “Leica IIIf camera with several lenses” at Sale #133. And from Sale #416:

That’s an “authentic Chanel Handbag in mint condition ~ box, dust jacket & original price tag included.”

Treasures (a word used in 21 sale descriptions) abound, with more than 570 registered sales – moving sales, cleanout sales, estate sales, more. Ready to plan your stops? Here’s the online map; here’s the printable list/guide. And a couple more quick notes:

STILL LOOKING FOR SOMEPLACE TO SELL? We’re still hearing from people who missed registration (we can’t add sales after it closes). If you don’t have a ton of stuff, check if these multi-seller sites still have space.

CHECK THE MAP BEFORE YOU SHOP: Reminder that the map page here on WSB is where we’re noting last-minute changes (such as canceled sales, which we cannot change in the printable list but do mark in the online list, and mini-lists of sale types), so check there before you head out on Saturday!

STAMP OUT HUNGER ON SATURDAY: Another reminder – before shopping or selling on Saturday, if you can, set out a bag of nonperishable food for your postal carrier to pick up as part of the Stamp Out Hunger food drive (you might have already received a bag in your mailbox/slot – that’s a photo of ours above – but if not, any bag will do).

Still more previews to come! Official sale hours are 9 am-3 pm Saturday, but some are adding extra hours and/or extra days – check the sale descriptions.