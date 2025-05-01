Need someplace to sell on West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day (May 10, 2025)? Updates from Maarten Park and Fauntleroy Schoolhouse!

As we get ready to launch this year’s West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day map and list in less than 48 hours, we have two updates geared toward people still looking for someplace to sell their stuff:

MAARTEN PARK SPACE AVAILABLE: The neighborhood parklet at 42nd/Juneau was already registered as a group fundraising sale – then today we got word they’re also offering space:

West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day! No yard? No problem! Maarten Park will have tables available for anyone who’d like to sign up and sell their treasures! There will also be a birdhouse-making station for kids and a lemonade stand. Donations for table use & birdhouses are suggested, and all proceeds go toward annual park maintenance costs. Text Krystal to reserve your table! 306-703-1041

Read the story of Maarten Park in our coverage of its dedication last year.

FAUNTLEROY SCHOOLHOUSE SPACE AVAILABLE: We’ve mentioned this briefly already, but the historic schoolhouse (9131 California SW) wants to ensure you know the full plan:

We are excited to announce our participation in the 20th West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day on May 10th! Our participation is not just a sale, but a crucial fundraiser to support Fauntleroy Children’s Center, the nonprofit central to our mission. We’ll also have a bake sale, a 50/50 raffle, and more activities so grab the family and start your Garage Sale Day at the Fauntleroy Schoolhouse! Our teachers have been working hard at work putting together our first sale since we opened in 1978! Take about vintage finds! We have household décor, children’s clothes from infant – 12 years old, so many toys, books, sports equipment, furniture, tools, a beautiful outdoor playhouse and more! ACTION! Please sign up to donate items or host a mini sale with us: https://forms.office.com/r/mfZAAyBSdN How You Can Help: Donate Items: We are accepting donations of items in sellable condition. Please bring your items, preferably in a box or bag, on Mondays or Fridays between 5 – 6 PM at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse. We cannot accept mattresses, large appliances, refrigerators, or hazardous materials. Host a Mini Sale: Missed the deadline for the West Seattle garage sale map? Sign up to host a mini sale with us. Your participation will help us reach our fundraising goal and boost traffic for your items!

The other site offering community spaces is Hotwire Coffee; we haven’t received an update with them, so check directly with Hotwire to see if they’re all booked..

Again, West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day – the 20th anniversary WSCGSD, with 570+ sales of all sizes, all over the peninsula, registered – is Saturday, May 10; we’ll have the (interactive) map and (printable) list available starting THIS Saturday (May 3) here on WSB.