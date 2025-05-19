MEMORIAL DAY: Forest Lawn will host ceremony again this year

If you are looking for a Memorial Day observance with deep roots in tradition, West Seattle’s Forest Lawn Cemetery will again host a remembrance ceremony on the holiday. The event returned last year for the first time post-pandemic, and the banner above, placed on the grassy slope along Sylvan Way, is a reminder that it will be back this year (which we confirmed recently by phone, so it’s been in our calendar). The ceremony honors those who gave their lives in service to our country and usually includes local. veterans. It’s at 2 pm Monday on the green across from the cemetery’s building at 6701 30th SW.