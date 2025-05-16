Junction Wine Walk, West Seattle Community Orchestras’ free concert, more for your Friday

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s our Friday highlights list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SPECIAL SALE: All week, 10 am-2 pm daily (ending today), The Mount’s thrift shop Emilie’s Treasures has been having a special sale – details in our calendar listing. (4831 35th SW)

STAY ‘N’ PLAY: 10 am-11:30 am open gym for little kids is back at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: The center (a WSB sponsor) is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

QI GONG AT VIVA ARTS: Fridays at 12:15 pm – info in our calendar listing. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE WINE WALK: The West Seattle Junction Association says online ticket sales are over for tonight’s sip-and-stroll event, but if you go to one of the check-in locations (Row House, 4203 SW Oregon, or John L. Scott, 4445 California SW) at 5 pm, a few are still available “at the door.” Info here. Also if you’re going to be in The Junction, Wine Walking or not, look for Beecher’s Cheese at KeyBank Plaza with soup/cheese samples.

STEEL GUITAR AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm, monthly Fraser Hammer plays pedal steel guitar at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW). Free, all ages.

COULD YOU HUG A CACTUS? The Bridge School‘s musical, first of two performances, 6 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), more info here.

SIP ‘N’ SPIN: Spend your evening at Rain City Clay in Arbor Heights! 6 pm start; see if there’s room.(4208 SW 100th)

SINGER/SONGWRITER INCUBATOR NIGHT: Signups at 6, music at 6:30 at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW).

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY ORCHESTRAS: Free concert at Chief Sealth IHS Auditorium (2600 SW Thistle), 7 pm.

BASEBALL: 7 pm, Chief Sealth IHS vs. Nathan Hale in a postseason game at Steve Cox Memorial Park (1321 SW 102nd, White Center).

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Dreams Down Deep, Mallard, Snowmound, doors 7 pm, show 8, at The Skylark, $10. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Hershe tonight! (4547 California SW)

MAKE IT LOUD: Skating to live music at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), doors at 9 pm, $18 cover, $5 skates, 21+. Tonight: JAMN, Thief Motif​.

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!