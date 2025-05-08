HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Art Walk, featuring Muse Fest

6:13 PM: We’re in The Junction tonight as the May 2025 West Seattle Art Walk enters its second hour:

Artist Nalisha Estrellas is at Compass Real Estate-West Seattle (4531 California SW) tonight, doing some live painting. We mentioned her most recently as she’s the artist who’s leading the project to paint a mural on the long concrete retaining wall by the shore at Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook. … A bit further up the same block, CAPERS Home (4525 California SW; WSB sponsor) is hosting artists from the West Seattle Garden Tour competition, including Memo Luna:

And Stacey Almgren:

Most Art Walk receptions continue until 8 pm (see all your options here). Right now, though, a special feature this month – 11 mini-concerts comprising Muse Fest: The Power of Women’s Voices, concurrently until 7:45, so we’re headed off to record a musician or two!

6:40 PM: We hopped a block south to listen to Havilah Rand at Great American Diner & Bar:

She’s playing all originals. Her venue is at 4752 California SW. We’re still in The Junction and off to check out another Muse Fest performance.