West Seattle, Washington

08 Thursday

57℉

HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Art Walk, featuring Muse Fest

May 8, 2025 6:13 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle Art Walk | West Seattle news

6:13 PM: We’re in The Junction tonight as the May 2025 West Seattle Art Walk enters its second hour:

Artist Nalisha Estrellas is at Compass Real Estate-West Seattle (4531 California SW) tonight, doing some live painting. We mentioned her most recently as she’s the artist who’s leading the project to paint a mural on the long concrete retaining wall by the shore at Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook. … A bit further up the same block, CAPERS Home (4525 California SW; WSB sponsor) is hosting artists from the West Seattle Garden Tour competition, including Memo Luna:

And Stacey Almgren:

Most Art Walk receptions continue until 8 pm (see all your options here). Right now, though, a special feature this month – 11 mini-concerts comprising Muse Fest: The Power of Women’s Voices, concurrently until 7:45, so we’re headed off to record a musician or two!

6:40 PM: We hopped a block south to listen to Havilah Rand at Great American Diner & Bar:

She’s playing all originals. Her venue is at 4752 California SW. We’re still in The Junction and off to check out another Muse Fest performance.

Share This

No Replies to "HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Art Walk, featuring Muse Fest"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.