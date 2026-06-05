SATURDAY PREVIEW: Loop the ‘Lupe is on, rain or shine, and there’s still time to sign up!

(WSB file photo)

Loop the ‘Lupe, the only obstacle-course event in Seattle city limits (with three non-obstacle options too), is ready to roll Saturday, rain or shine! That’s the word this morning from Race Director Brian Callanan, who also tells WSB:

Loop the ‘Lupe is excited to kick off our event Saturday at Walt Hundley Playfield, and on-field registration starts at 10 a.m.! There’s still time to sign up online, and remember, discounts kick in when you register teams of four or more. We highly recommend picking up your packet at West Seattle Runner today from 4-6 p.m.

On race day, we’re expecting a bit of wet, cool weather … which is only going to make the mud even muddier and the whole course more fun and challenging! :) With 720+ racers ready to go, we’re close to breaking last year’s record of 770 participants, so please come and join us! We’ll have our BBQ and beer/cider garden (age 21+) open at 11 a.m., when the first race starts, and we’re hoping to bring you live music from West Seattle School of Rock (game-time decision, due to weather). Thanks to everyone in our awesome West Seattle community for your support!