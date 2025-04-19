WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 31 notes!

(Spring blossoms, photographed by Susan Whiting Kemp)

The weekend begins! Here are highlights for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

HOLY WEEK CONTINUES: Easter vigils and more on our list of local services – see it here.

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) at 8 am for the free weekly group run.

FREE SHREDDING AND FOOD DRIVE: You bring the food and/or money for White Center Food Bank, a shredding service provided by John L. Scott Westwood Real Estate-The Madrona Group (WSB sponsor) does the shredding, 9 am-noon in the northwest section of the Westwood Village parking lot (closer to Trenton entrance, south of the post office)

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free community meditation, 9 am at Inner Alchemy‘s sanctuary/studio (3618 SW Alaska).

THIS WEEKEND’S EGG HUNTS: They start today at 10 am – here’s our full list, including Delridge and High Point Community Centers and Lincoln Park this morning, Ounces this afternoon (with an adult egg hunt too!) and church egg hunts tomorrow.

DUWAMISH ALIVE! The spring day of work parties along the river and its watershed is here, 10 am-2 pm – if you haven’t pre-registered for one, you can try dropping in! This year’s opening ceremonies and acknowledgments are again at həʔapus Village Park (4500 Duwamish Trail).

DNDA EARTH DAY EVENT: Revisit the legendary Nature Consortium as its founder Nancy Whitlock returns for this restoration event at Pigeon Point Park (1901 SW Genesee), 10 am-1 pm

INTRODUCTORY WALK: First of two sequential weekly walking events – meeting at the same spot, 47th/Fauntleroy, first at 9:30 am for a flat-terrain 1-mile walk.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Then at 10 am, join others for the full weekly walk in Lincoln Park (also meet at 47th/Fauntleroy).

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

GRIEFSHARE: If you have lost someone close to you, this is for you. 13-week series continues today, 10:30 am, Grace Church (10323 28th SW).

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am – “This is a free, weekly, in-person active writing group grounded in the Amherst Writers and Artists method. It is a safe, critique-free space. Writers of all levels welcome, 16 and up.” Our calendar listing has location and RSVP info.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30-11 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), meant for kids 0-5.

FAMILY READING TIME: 11 am family reading time is back at new home of Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW) and this week features Sheryl Murray and her new book “When Night Comes Calling.”

EARTH DAY AT THE P-PATCH: Join The Clay Cauldron and friends at Delridge P-Patch (5078 25th SW) for an Earth Day event, 11 am-3 pm.

SPRING BUCKET GIVEAWAY: White Center Pride‘s fun giveaway for kids is set to start at 1 pm at Dubsea Coffee (8th SW south of SW Roxbury).

PRESCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 11 am-1 pm at Westside Wonderspace (7018 14th SW).

STREETCORNER RALLIES FOR DEMOCRACY: Noon-2 pm, democracy advocates plan to gather at California SW streetcorners from Admiral to Fauntleroy, plus at 16th/Holden in Highland Park, with signs and noisemakers, continuing what started with the “Hands Off!” rallies two weeks ago.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm – see the newest exhibit, about the West Duwamish Greenbelt! (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER OPEN: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

FREE MASSAGE: Nepenthe event is canceled this week.

INTIMATE CONCERT SERIES: 6 pm at Alki Arts (6030 California SW), pay what you can, Kelly Hyde and Joey Valentine perform “living room style” in the gallery.

PASSOVER’S FINAL WEEKEND: The Jewish festival of Passover concludes this weekend.

BAD NERVES AT EASY STREET RECORDS: 7 pm show and signing, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

LIVE AT KENYON HALL: Doors 7, show 7:30, Wes Weddell & Del Rey at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW). All ages; tickets here.

FESTIVAL OF FRIENDS AT THE SKYLARK: Doors 7, show 8:

BANDMIXERS DISCOGRAPHY / VOL. 16 Bandmixers-Discography events feature curated cover​ bands showcasing select tracks from some of rock music’s most iconic albums​. Performing bands are made up of musicians from within the Festival of Friends Events musician community. Our Volume 16 installment includes the music of Rush, Boston, Pixies and Pearl Jam. ​Join us for a great night of community live performances!

Tickets here. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘ATHENA’ AT ARTSWEST: Second weekend continues, 7:30 pm at ArtsWest Playhouse (4711 California SW), for “Athena,” by Gracie Gardner – get tickets here.

MUSIC AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: 8 pm, with Alec Estes, no cover. (9444 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: Spinning starts at 9 pm with DJ Topspin at Revelry Room. (4547 California SW)

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Want to sing on your Saturday night? 10 pm at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

West Seattle event coming up? If community members are welcome, your event is welcome to be listed on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!