WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND: 10 places you’ll find egg hunts

(April 12 WSB photo by Dave Gershgorn)

Only one major West Seattle egg hunt is in the history books – the Fauntleroy Community Association‘s event last Saturday – all the others are in the next two days. Here’s what we have on the list:

DELRIDGE COMMUNITY CENTER: 10 am Saturday (4501 Delridge Way SW)

HIGH POINT COMMUNITY CENTER: 10 am Saturday (6920 34th SW)

LINCOLN PARK: The mega-event presented by Eastridge Church, also featuring bouncy toys and Easter Bunny pics, is in the park’s south meadow at 10 am (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

EGG HUNT FOR DOGS: 11 am-2 pm at All the Best Pet Care (4722 Fauntleroy Way SW), which also invites cat owners to stop in for feline-treat-filled eggs.

OUNCES BEER GARDEN Three egg hunts at 3809 Delridge Way SW – two for kids (noon for ages 4-8, 3 pm for younger), one for adults (5 pm)!

SUNDAY EGG HUNTS AT CHURCHES: Among the ones that sent us their Easter/Holy Week schedules, egg hunts are part of the plan at:

Bethany Community Church: After 9:30 am Easter service, egg hunt on Highland Park Playground (11th/Cloverdale)

HOPE LUTHERAN (4456 42nd SW), 10 am Sunday

Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds), 11:15 am Sunday

The Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist (3050 California SW; WSB sponsor), 11:45 am Sunday

Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 12:20 pm Sunday

(Any to add? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!)