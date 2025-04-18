WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND: 10 places you’ll find egg hunts

(April 12 WSB photo by Dave Gershgorn)
Only one major West Seattle egg hunt is in the history books – the Fauntleroy Community Association‘s event last Saturday – all the others are in the next two days. Here’s what we have on the list:
DELRIDGE COMMUNITY CENTER: 10 am Saturday (4501 Delridge Way SW)
HIGH POINT COMMUNITY CENTER: 10 am Saturday (6920 34th SW)
LINCOLN PARK: The mega-event presented by Eastridge Church, also featuring bouncy toys and Easter Bunny pics, is in the park’s south meadow at 10 am (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)
EGG HUNT FOR DOGS: 11 am-2 pm at All the Best Pet Care (4722 Fauntleroy Way SW), which also invites cat owners to stop in for feline-treat-filled eggs.
OUNCES BEER GARDEN Three egg hunts at 3809 Delridge Way SW – two for kids (noon for ages 4-8, 3 pm for younger), one for adults (5 pm)!
SUNDAY EGG HUNTS AT CHURCHES: Among the ones that sent us their Easter/Holy Week schedules, egg hunts are part of the plan at:
Bethany Community Church: After 9:30 am Easter service, egg hunt on Highland Park Playground (11th/Cloverdale)
HOPE LUTHERAN (4456 42nd SW), 10 am Sunday
Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds), 11:15 am Sunday
The Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist (3050 California SW; WSB sponsor), 11:45 am Sunday
Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 12:20 pm Sunday
(Any to add? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!)
