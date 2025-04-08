Still need to shred? John L. Scott Westwood announces your next chance!

(WSB photo, April 2024)

Last year, John L. Scott Westwood Real Estate/The Madrona Group (WSB sponsor) shredded almost two tons of paper during their free shredding event at Westwood Village. We just got word they’re offering free shredding again this year, and again it’ll be part of a donation drive for White Center Food Bank. Just bring your shredding – and a donation of nonperishable food and/or money – to the northwest area of the Westwood Village parking lot between 9 am and noon on Saturday, April 19. (And if you have friends in the north/east metro area, take note that – as also shown on this flyer – they’re presenting a 1-4 pm shredding event in Kenmore the same day.)