WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Third SW Brandon gunfire incident in two days

April 21, 2025 7:30 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news

For the second consecutive evening, and third time in two days, police are investigating gunfire on SW Brandon. This time, officers just reported finding casings on the street in the 2900 block of SW Brandon, after multiple 911 callers reported hearing what they believed to be gunfire. No report of injuries so far. Dispatch did tell officers that at least two callers reported seeing a “silver Lexus” (no model specified) in the area both last night and tonight. They’re blocking Brandon at the scene while they investigate.

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Third SW Brandon gunfire incident in two days"

  • Snake hill neighbor April 21, 2025 (7:35 pm)
    As I mentioned last night, no longer does it feel safe going for a walk after dark. Well apparently now, after 7pm is no longer safe. Thankful no one was hurt! This is getting ridiculous. 

  • Bretticus April 21, 2025 (7:35 pm)
    it was forsure automatic weapon fire.  Heard it all the way on Thistle.

