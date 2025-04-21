West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another gunfire investigation; one suspect detained

April 21, 2025 8:10 pm
8;10 PM: Police are now investigating a second case of gunfire, this time with evidence found in an alley in the 2900 block of SW Raymond, as well as damage to at least one vehicle. They’ve also detained a possible suspect after a brief foot pursuit. Updates to come.

8:13 PM: Police just told dispatch a witness has “positively identified” the person they detained as one of the multiple people believed to be involved in this gunfire incident. Officers are reporting “building damage” as well as vehicle damage in the block where they say it happened. (Added: An area resident sent these two photos:)

8:37 PM: Officers have told dispatch that a woman assisted in catching the suspect – grabbing them and holding onto them until police caught up.

8:51 PM: The suspect is believed to be a juvenile. Meantime, officers told dispatch they’ve found 20 casings so far.

15 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another gunfire investigation; one suspect detained"

  • Ronald Foust April 21, 2025 (8:18 pm)
    It seems like we’re in a war zone here. All this gunfire is within a mile of me…

    • Katrina April 21, 2025 (8:35 pm)
      I wish it were a mile away. Usually starts on the corner where we live. 

  • No1uNo April 21, 2025 (8:22 pm)
    I’ve lived in many major cities and what I have found so bizarre is Seattle is the only city that will arrest people but not give out their name to the public whereas other cities gladly publish this information….

    • K April 21, 2025 (8:51 pm)
      Not sure what you’re talking about.  You can look it up on the King County Jail Roster, which is a public record.

      • WSB April 21, 2025 (9:00 pm)
        It’s a public record but it’s not linked to SPD incident numbers so if you don’t know who you’re looking for, you have to guess. At least recently they added sorting capabilities by various categories including booking time – before then, guessing was even harder. If someone in custody is charged, the court case number will be shown on the roster – assuming the charges are filed while they’re still in custody – and you can look those up.

  • Wendyles April 21, 2025 (8:23 pm)
    Lock them up for a long time. There are so many families living here. It’s disgusting behavior 

  • Z April 21, 2025 (8:25 pm)
    Currently seeing cops place down evidence tags and caution tape in the driveway of the redwood condos. Matter of time until I catch a stray bullet in my unit while minding my own business. This sucks

  • Sage K. April 21, 2025 (8:30 pm)
    Glad someone was at least apprehended. Now to have that apprehension lead to consequences not a revolving door.

  • Zac April 21, 2025 (8:45 pm)
    Looks like the police are centered around 5900 Raymond now

    • WSB April 21, 2025 (8:57 pm)
      They reported someone also identifying an area on High Point Drive? That I believe was the 5900 block …

  • Alki resident April 21, 2025 (8:48 pm)
    Woohoo for that woman,seriously give her a medal. 

  • Women rule April 21, 2025 (8:51 pm)
    Thank you female neighbor for catching this criminal. Hope you’re safe. 

  • StringCheese April 21, 2025 (8:57 pm)
    Called 911 and was on hold for 6 minutes! I’m glad so many people were reporting, but calling 911 and being told your call “will be answered in the order it was received” is not what you want to hear in an emergency. What if I was calling because someone had been shot? 6 minutes to even connect, not to mention time getting an ambulance,  could be the difference between life and death. Maybe time to look into “overflow” plans for 911 dispatch…

  • CR April 21, 2025 (9:02 pm)
    Give that woman a metal!  I hope she didn’t get hurt.

  • Neighbor April 21, 2025 (9:14 pm)
    Way to go!! Women power! I don’t know if he was involved in all of these shootings but if so hopefully it will stop. We are so tired of hearing this. We would like to walk our dog and feel safe. 

