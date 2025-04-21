WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another gunfire investigation; one suspect detained

(Added: Reader photo)

8;10 PM: Police are now investigating a second case of gunfire, this time with evidence found in an alley in the 2900 block of SW Raymond, as well as damage to at least one vehicle. They’ve also detained a possible suspect after a brief foot pursuit. Updates to come.

8:13 PM: Police just told dispatch a witness has “positively identified” the person they detained as one of the multiple people believed to be involved in this gunfire incident. Officers are reporting “building damage” as well as vehicle damage in the block where they say it happened. (Added: An area resident sent these two photos:)

8:37 PM: Officers have told dispatch that a woman assisted in catching the suspect – grabbing them and holding onto them until police caught up.

8:51 PM: The suspect is believed to be a juvenile. Meantime, officers told dispatch they’ve found 20 casings so far.