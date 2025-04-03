Laugh, read, walk, run, cheer … options for your West Seattle Thursday

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Today/tonight, from our WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here are the highlights (something to add? please let us know!):

HOLY FAMILY OUTLINE AUCTION: As previewed here, you can bid online to support the school even if you’re not going to this weekend’s gala – bidding’s open now.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Spring is starting Week 3 already! The center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

MEDICARE INFO: 11 am presentation at The Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to find out where they’re playing today.

SPORTS: – One local high-school game today – Chief Sealth IHS fastpitch softball vs. Franklin at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) at 4 pm.

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of three regular Thursday night events tonight here – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Five Hooks Seafood.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Also an every-Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also tonight, run 3 miles, or walk a shorter path, in the neighborhood near HPCS with the Run Club, leaving from the store at 6:30 pm – info here.

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Stop in for wine by the glass or bottle!

WESTIES RUN CLUB: This group’s 6 pm weekly Thursday run now departs from The Good Society in Admiral (California/Lander).

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: If you’re not up for running, how about walking? Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

BLACK COUNTRY NEW ROAD LISTENING PARTY: 6 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), hear their new album a day before its official debut. Free, all ages.

LIVE MUSIC IN THE JUNCTION: 6-9 pm, Patrick Rifflin performs Thursdays at Pegasus Pizza in The Junction (4520 California SW).

PSYCHIC BOOTCAMP: Three-class series to “discover your own inner knowing,” 6:30 pm at Inner Alchemy Sanctuary/Studio (3618 SW Alaska).

WEST SEATTLE BOOK CLUB: 7 pm, choose from myriad locations to sit and read – then chat if you want to, don’t if you don’t! Our calendar listing includes this month’s location list.

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet, hosted by Good Old-Fashioned Local Trivia (9614 14th SW).

DJ NIGHT: The weekend starts early at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Having Sex, starting at 7 pm.

‘CHICAGO’ AT WSHS: 7:30 pm at West Seattle High School Theater (3000 California SW), one of your few chances left to see the huge student-led production of “Chicago” – details in our calendar listing.

COMEDY: This month’s edition of Jokes at The Junction, 8 pm at Great American Diner and Bar (4752 California SW).

Are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!: