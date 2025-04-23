DEVELOPMENT: Key approval for 5617 California SW project

It’s not a big project, but 5617 California SW (across from C & P Coffee [WSB sponsor]) will redevelop the last site of its kind on its block, so it’s worth noting. We last reported a year ago about the nine units planned to replace that 113-year-old bungalow, most recently used by a counseling service – six townhouses, three live-works, four stories, four off-street parking spaces. The city has announced a key approval for the project, which opens an appeal window through May 1; here’s how to file one. County records show the 7,500-square-foot site sold earlier this year for just under $1.2 million.