West Seattle, Washington

23 Wednesday

55℉

DEVELOPMENT: Key approval for 5617 California SW project

April 23, 2025 12:51 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Development | West Seattle news

It’s not a big project, but 5617 California SW (across from C & P Coffee [WSB sponsor]) will redevelop the last site of its kind on its block, so it’s worth noting. We last reported a year ago about the nine units planned to replace that 113-year-old bungalow, most recently used by a counseling service – six townhouses, three live-works, four stories, four off-street parking spaces. The city has announced a key approval for the project, which opens an appeal window through May 1; here’s how to file one. County records show the 7,500-square-foot site sold earlier this year for just under $1.2 million.

Share This

No Replies to "DEVELOPMENT: Key approval for 5617 California SW project"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.