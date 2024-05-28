DEVELOPMENT: 1790 Alki; 5617 California

Two notes from today’s edition of the city-circulated Land Use Information Bulletin:

1790 ALKI: A year and a half ago, we mentioned an early-stage proposal for a “4-story apartment building” on parcels at 1790 and 1794 Alki [map], both holding vacant houses. Now an official land-use application has been made for a project described as four stories, 12 units, 18 offstreet parking spaces. Here’s the design proposal. The project is going through Administrative Design Review, so no public meetings, but today’s notice opens a two-week comment period, until June 10; this notice explains how to comment.

5617 CALIFORNIA: Also open for comments through June 10th, the land-use application for 5617 California SW, described as “two 4-story townhouse buildings (6 units) and one 4-story live-work building (3 units)” with four offstreet parking spaces. Here’s the early design proposal; here’s the notice explaining how to comment.