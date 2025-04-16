DANCE & DONATE: Madison Middle School Swing Dance and Auction ahead

(File photo, West Seattle Big Band)

Another spring “good time for a good cause” that you should know about – a little more than one week away at Madison Middle School (3429 45th SW)! Here’s the announcement:

The Madison PTSA Music Boosters would like to invite students, their families, and community members to a Swing Dance & Auction Fundraiser on April 25th, from 6-9 pm at Madison Middle School!

We have a lively event lined up, featuring performances by our very own Concert Band, Jazz Bands, Choir, and Orchestra, with a special performance by guest West Seattle Big Band! Tickets include a free Swing Dance lesson. Pizza and drinks available for purchase as well as an abundance of bake sale treats, thanks to our Madison parents!

Tickets are $20 presale or $25 at the door. All proceeds go to the Madison Music Boosters, which directly supports the Madison Middle School Music Department. This event is important, because it pulls in the majority of the funds that the music department needs annually for things like instrument replacement, concert accompaniment, instrument accessories, music books, sheet music, repairs, tuning, scholarships, travel costs, and more. Given how the arts continue to impact our collective human experience, our community is playing a part in supporting younger generations in taking up the torch (or instrument, as it were) to continue the rich tradition and cultural legacy of music.

An ADA-accessible entrance is on the south side of Madison Middle School, nearest to the U-shaped parking lot outside of the gym structure. Elevators will be made accessible for the event, which will be held in the Madison Commons, one level below the main floor.

Ticket link: signupgenius.com/go/60B094FA4A92BA7FA7-55669130-swing

If you already know you can’t attend and you’d like to simply donate to the Madison Music Program, please do so here: www.madisonptsa.com/madison-music-boosters

Questions? Email the Madison Music Boosters at madisonmusicboosters@gmail.com