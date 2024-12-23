BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Indofusion Kitchen and Bar close to opening in West Seattle Junction

Thanks to Ian for the photo and tip that signage is up at 4719 California SW, where Taqueria Guaymas closed three years ago, with the building’s then-new owners announcing they wanted to open their own restaurant there. Now, after a few pre-opening name changes, signage has just gone up and the restaurant is close to opening. Signage on both sides of the building carries the name Indofusion Kitchen and Bar.

The owners, of both the building and the future venue according to online documents, are the Virk family, who also operate Maharaja in The Junction. Work at Indofusion is continuing; we asked on site tonight about estimated opening date, and were told that they’re hoping to be open by New Year’s.