Thanks to Kevin Seda-Kane for the photos and report on how Troop 799 spent their Saturday:

The annual Pinewood Derby took place at the West Seattle VFW. Scouts designed their own cars and raced them against each other. Lots of fun, designs, and good times were had. Categories of competition were best design and fastest car.

The Pinewood Derby is a Scouting tradition with more than 70 years of history, as recounted here.