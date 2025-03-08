Port of Seattle promoting sustainability initiatives

The Port of Seattle is working on sustainability, and has been sponsoring WSB this month to offer information about its efforts, including this message:

The Port of Seattle is striving for a “SEA CHANGE” — a fundamental transformation toward sustainability across its aviation and maritime operations. This ambitious goal requires long-term commitment, innovation, and collaboration. The journey is not without challenges, but the Port has made remarkable progress in reducing environmental impact, modernizing infrastructure, and investing in clean energy solutions. Notably, the Port is on track to decarbonize its operations by 2040, working alongside cruise lines, airlines, and tenants to adopt sustainable practices.

Key accomplishments include groundbreaking environmental initiatives, such as becoming the first U.S. airport to remove harmful PFAS chemicals from fire trucks and mandating shore-power use for cruise ships by 2027.

Efforts to reduce single-use plastics at SEA Airport have also led to significant waste reduction. Additionally, the Port has cut Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% through renewable natural gas and secured federal funding for maritime decarbonization projects.

Land and water stewardship remain priorities, with the Port removing over 40 tons of marine debris and conducting extensive research on fish monitoring and shoreline restoration.

Environmental cleanup efforts have also advanced, with the EPA finalizing the East Waterway Record of Decision, and a promising soil-washing study offering an alternative to traditional disposal methods for PCB-contaminated soil. Parks and public spaces were recertified as Salmon-Safe, reinforcing the Port’s commitment to sustainable ecosystems.

The Port continues to invest in sustainable infrastructure, with major environmental assessments, noise compatibility studies, and climate resilience initiatives underway. Community engagement remains integral, with over 50 public habitat tours and volunteer events conducted, alongside grant funding for local environmental projects. Looking ahead to 2025, the Port remains committed to fostering partnerships and advancing sustainability efforts to drive the SEA CHANGE needed for a greener future.