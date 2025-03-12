FOLLOWUP: Ex-Admiral Wells Fargo leased

Another commercial-leasing sign caught the eye of two readers who tipped us about it late today/tonight – the northeast corner of California/Admiral, where Wells Fargo closed almost exactly a year ago, has a tenant on the way. Wells Fargo sold the building six months ago for $6.3 million to Mercer Island-based commercial investor/developer Henbart (the former bank is just part of the building). After confirming the “leased” sign, we inquired with the listing broker, Jason Miller of Kidder Mathews, who says he can’t identify the tenant but did describe it as a “local business.” (Nothing in permit or license files yet.)
